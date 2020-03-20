Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,390,000 after buying an additional 1,735,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alkermes by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 597,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 371,614 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Alkermes by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 248,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alkermes by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 221,247 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alkermes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,802,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,168,000 after buying an additional 194,365 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

