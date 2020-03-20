Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 11,914.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of ISEE opened at $3.02 on Friday. IVERIC bio Inc has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $140.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.29.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

In other news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $27,171.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.