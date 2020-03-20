Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXMD. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $271.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.67. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 354.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

