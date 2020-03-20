Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVI. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

NYSE:VVI opened at $12.81 on Friday. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Viad’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In related news, insider David W. Barry bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Barry bought 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Insiders purchased a total of 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.