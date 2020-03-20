Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CKH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Seacor during the third quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seacor during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacor during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Seacor during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Seacor by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

CKH opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $580.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.38). Seacor had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CKH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Charles Fabrikant purchased 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $145,235.79. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,685.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

