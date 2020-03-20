Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Violet by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Violet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Red Violet by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

RDVT opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.71. Red Violet Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a market cap of $209.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of -0.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Red Violet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

