Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after buying an additional 407,407 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 133,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 79,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 73,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.14. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

