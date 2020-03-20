Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,411,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after buying an additional 185,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.
Shares of LIVN opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $99.13.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LivaNova Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
