Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,411,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after buying an additional 185,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $99.13.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

