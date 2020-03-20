Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $157,000 Investment in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMO shares. ValuEngine lowered CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Roy Kim acquired 10,800 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $82,836.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMO opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.82. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

