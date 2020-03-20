Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $97,000 in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Dyadic International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. Dyadic International, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.