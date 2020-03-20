Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $303,000 in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 227,595 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 97,079 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 101,640 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 70.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 616,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Yeti alerts:

YETI stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Yeti from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.48.

In other Yeti news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock worth $398,477,348 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.