Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $277,000 in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 126,201 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in NIC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in NIC by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,131,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251,794 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in NIC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 837,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in NIC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 569,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EGOV shares. Raymond James upgraded NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

EGOV opened at $19.01 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

