Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $261,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Silgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

SLGN stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

