Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $241,000 in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Health by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,207 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Magellan Health by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 168,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 743.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $38.60 on Friday. Magellan Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGLN shares. BidaskClub lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

