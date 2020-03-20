Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $237,000 in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $668.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.39. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

