Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $213,000 in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 79,363 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 581,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after buying an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE HWC opened at $16.75 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.