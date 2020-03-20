Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after buying an additional 368,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 137,434.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 891,950 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Xperi by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 352,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Xperi by 420.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 330,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 266,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPER. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

XPER stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.16. Xperi Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.