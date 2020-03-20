Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,453 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $932.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.53. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.