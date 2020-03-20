Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,453 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
NMIH opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $932.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.53. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
