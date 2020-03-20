Laurion Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,920 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

MGM opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

