Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. B. Riley raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $475.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.35%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

