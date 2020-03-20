Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Lamb Weston has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

