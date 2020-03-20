Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.
Lamb Weston has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
Shares of NYSE LW opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30.
Several research firms have weighed in on LW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.
In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
