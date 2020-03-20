KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KSHB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KushCo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of KushCo from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KushCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.44.

Get KushCo alerts:

Shares of KushCo stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). KushCo had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $34.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.