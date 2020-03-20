KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KSHB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KushCo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of KushCo from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KushCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.44.
Shares of KushCo stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $6.28.
About KushCo
KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.
