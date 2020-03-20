Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) has been trending very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kosmos Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Kosmos Energy’s score:

KOS opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.47 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 284.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 430.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.35. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 581 ($7.64).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 805 ($10.59) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

