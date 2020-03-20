Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kornit Digital traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 370959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

