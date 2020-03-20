Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.82.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.29.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

