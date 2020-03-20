Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,593,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,787 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 528,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 456,464 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 443,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NAVI. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

NAVI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $966.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

