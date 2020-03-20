Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Envestnet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Envestnet by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Envestnet from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $54.75 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,137.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,459,755. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

