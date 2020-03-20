Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXMD. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,528,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 820,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 619,118 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,016,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 313,971 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $271.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.