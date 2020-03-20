Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 47,442 Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Koppers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

KOP opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $210.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

