Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,337 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,337 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average is $140.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

