Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 170,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of American Axle & Manufact. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter worth $83,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,322. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

AXL opened at $2.97 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $343.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

