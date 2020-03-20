Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 187,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

