Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,195 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 286,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $85.97 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.