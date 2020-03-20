Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.