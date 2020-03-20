Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cathay General Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,915,000 after purchasing an additional 438,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,606,000 after acquiring an additional 230,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after acquiring an additional 57,627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $13,567,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $20.88 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

