Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after buying an additional 518,543 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,659,000 after buying an additional 431,759 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,590,000 after buying an additional 171,528 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 171,230 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 682,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,337,000 after purchasing an additional 124,244 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of HLI opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.