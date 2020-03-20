Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $116.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

