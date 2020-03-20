Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 281,508 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT opened at $12.36 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $300.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Cowen cut their target price on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Boot Barn from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

