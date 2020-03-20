Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

A stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,402.

Several research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

