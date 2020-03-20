Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Verisign by 2,081.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 595,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,306 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth $7,222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Verisign by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Verisign by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $164.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.58. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.59 and a 52-week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

