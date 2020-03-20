Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.13 ($7.13).

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at €3.18 ($3.70) on Tuesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a twelve month high of €7.37 ($8.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

