Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRP. KeyCorp began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $316.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

