KeyCorp Weighs in on Baxter International Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Baxter International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

BAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 344.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,338.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,145,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 995,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,246,000 after buying an additional 110,424 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.