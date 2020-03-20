Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.38-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.454-11.565 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.52 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.57.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.