Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VAR1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €56.90 ($66.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Varta has a 12 month low of €35.74 ($41.56) and a 12 month high of €128.00 ($148.84). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.92. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.