Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €56.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.00 ($84.88).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock opened at €33.03 ($38.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is €62.52 and its 200 day moving average is €65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €46.75 ($54.36) and a 52-week high of €88.66 ($103.09).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.