Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 155 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 155 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOLV.B. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a SEK 148 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 187 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 156.70.

VOLV.B stock opened at SEK 102.80 on Tuesday. Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of SEK 157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 149.20.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

