Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €204.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €186.50 ($216.86).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €87.84 ($102.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is €151.87 and its 200 day moving average is €165.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

