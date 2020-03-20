Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.60.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.57. The company has a market cap of $182.15 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$6.14.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

