Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Position Cut by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP trimmed its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,044 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.05% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,381,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,790 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,585,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,699,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,645,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KPTI. Bank of America raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,315.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,261,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.30.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

